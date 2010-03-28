Thai premier agrees to meet protest leaders

Thai Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva agreed on Sunday to meet leaders of Thailand's red-shirted protesters in a bid to ease growing tension in the country, the government-controlled MCOT TV channel reported.

British-born Vejjajiva has repeatedly rejected demands from red-shirted protesters to dissolve parliament and call a new election. Abhisit has been staying at a military base near Bangkok since the protesters began their current demonstration in the Thai capital on March 14.

"To restore peace and avoid possible violence, the prime minister has accepted the protesters' proposal to hold talks," Prime Minister's Office Minister Sathit Wongnongtoey told the TV channel.

A series of protests in Thailand started in March 2009 after the government offered 9 million low-paid Thai workers assistance worth $55 per head to stimulate the economy. Protestors called the aid "bribery," accused the Cabinet of coming to power illegally and demanded that Vejjajiva step down.

BANGKOK, March 28 (RIA Novosti)