NATO chief welcomes new Russia-U.S. nuclear arms cuts deal

The NATO chief has welcomed a new strategic arms reduction treaty, which will be signed between Russia and the United States soon.

Fogh Rasmussen said the new nuclear arms reduction pact was an important contribution to arms control and an inspiration for further progress.

Moscow and Washington announced on Friday that a new strategic arms control treaty, reducing nuclear warheads to 1,550 and delivery vehicles to 800 on each side, would be signed on April 8 in Prague.

Russia and the United States have been negotiating a strategic arms control pact since the two countries' presidents met in April last year, but the work on the document has dragged on, with U.S. plans for missile defense in Europe a particular sticking point.

After the pact is signed, it has to be ratified by the Russian and U.S. parliaments in order to come into effect.

A working group session of Russia's Federation Council and the U.S. Senate to discuss the ratification of the deal will be held on April 19-21 in Washington.

BRUSSELS, March 28 (RIA Novosti)