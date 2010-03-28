Four militants killed in U.S. drone strike in Pakistan

A U.S. drone attack has killed at least four militants in northwestern Pakistan, near the Afghan border.

A missile fired by a drone aircraft hit a suspected terrorist hideout, killing four people and injuring five.

Violence surged in the country in 2009, with Taliban militants staging regular attacks on provincial government officials, police and civilians and planting roadside devices as part of its fight against U.S. and NATO troops.

Over 160 militants were killed in airstrikes and ground offensives in the country's restive tribal belt in the past three days, the Pakistan Observer reported.

