Main news of March 27

WORLD
* The NATO chief called for a new Euro-Atlantic security architecture, "one security roof," in which Russia should be a full-fledged partner
* Building a missile defense shield to cover all European countries, including Russia, would help restore confidence in NATO, the Bulgarian foreign minister said
* President Viktor Yanukovych has directed the National Anti-Corruption Committee to draft anti-corruption legislation by April 22
* The Netherlands may not extradite a leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to Turkey
* Bulgaria has run into an excessive deficit, which could foil its plans to join the euro zone, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said
RUSSIA
* Russian President Dmitry Medvedev demanded the introduction of price ceilings for utility tariffs
* Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said new sanctions against Iran are possible, but "not optimal," the Kremlin press service reported
* The administration of Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has invited Poland's general Wojciech Jaruzelski to the 65th anniversary celebrations of the end of World War II
* Russia will switch to daylight saving time (DST) on Sunday, turning the clocks forward one hour at 2:00 a.m. local time
