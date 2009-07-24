18 children hospitalized with food poisoning in Ukraine

The number of children from an eastern Ukrainian recreational complex hospitalized with a food poisoning has grown to 18, local health authorities reported

DONETSK, July 24 (RIA Novosti) - The number of children from an eastern Ukrainian recreational complex hospitalized with a food poisoning has grown to 18, local health authorities reported Friday.

Earlier 15 children aged 7 to 14 were taken to a contagious isolation ward of Kramatorskaya municipal children's hospital.

This is the second case of mass poisoning in the Donetsk region. Earlier in July, 20 children were hospitalized with poisoning from a children's recreation camp.