Six people killed, 20 injured in train derailment in Croatia

MOSCOW, July 24 (RIA Novosti) - At least six people died and 20 wereseverely injured when a train derailed in Croatia earlier on Friday, HRT TV-channel reported.

The train carrying 119 passengers en route from Zagreb to the coastal resort of Split

came off the rails near the village of Rudine.

Fifty passengers were reported to be injured. Those with serious injuries were taken by helicopter to Split, Croatia's second largest city.

Transport officials are investigating the cause of the derailment. The stretch of railroad underwent repairs two years ago. Rail transport has been stopped and the scene cordoned off.

Another train derailment, which killed 33, occurred 100 meters away from the crash site forty three years ago.