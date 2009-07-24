Cuba says ready to discuss bilateral relations with EU

Cuba is open to dialogue with EU on the basis of mutual respect, equality and noninterference in internal affairs, its foreign minister said after a meeting with the EU commissioner for foreign relations.

The European Union resumed diplomatic ties with Cuba last fall after they were suspended in 2003 following a series of arrests of dissidents.

Benita Ferrero-Waldner made a brief stop in Cuba on Thursday following visits to Argentina and Mexico.

While in Havana she met with Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, as well the heads of the Foreign Trade Ministry and Foreign Investment Ministry, and representatives of the Culture Ministry.

"The head of Cuban Foreign Ministry expressed Cuban readiness to have a dialogue on the basis of respect, equality and noninterference in internal affairs, and underlined Havana's readiness to discuss bilateral relations with the EU, which includes political relations and trade and cooperation matters," an official statement said.

It added that the commissioner called for "a deepening of the political dialogue" with Cuba and for creating "a negotiation framework" between both sides that would help to develop relations further.