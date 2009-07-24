CIS observers say Kyrgyz presidential elections 'open and free'

Election observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States said on Friday that the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan had been "open and free."

BISHKEK, July 24 (RIA Novosti) - Election observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States said on Friday that the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan had been "open and free."

With over 50% of the ballots counted, incumbent President Kurmanbek Bakiyev had nearly 88% of the vote.

"The presidential elections were held in accordance with the current legal norms in the country, were open and free, and were held in line with constitutional rights and freedom," the CIS observers' report said.

Bakiyev's main opponent, Almazbek Atambayev, had received just over 7% of the votes tallied so far.

Atambayev withdrew his candidacy on Thursday claiming fraud.

The four other candidates in the presidential elections received 1.6% or less of the overall ballots.

Turnout in Thursday's election was at least 79.3%, although a final figure had not been announced. The vote was declared valid on Thursday afternoon when turnout passed the 50% threshold.