Incumbent Kyrgyz president holds big lead in early vote tallies

BISHKEK, July 24 (RIA Novosti) - With 25% of the votes counted, incumbent President Kurmanbek Bakiyev has a vast lead in Kyrgyzstan's presidential elections, election officials said on Friday.
The country's Central Election Commission reported that Bakiyev had 89.3% of votes tallied, against 5.8% for his main opponent, Almazbek Atambayev.
Atambayev withdrew his candidacy on Thursday claiming fraud.
The four other candidates in the presidential elections received 1.6% or less of the overall ballots.
Turnout in Thursday's election was at least 79.3%, although a final figure had not been announced. The vote was declared valid on Thursday afternoon when turnout passed the 50% threshold.
