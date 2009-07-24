Incumbent Kyrgyz president holds big lead in early vote tallies

With 25% of the votes counted, incumbent President Kurmanbek Bakiyev has a vast lead in Kyrgyzstan's presidential elections, election officials said on Friday.

BISHKEK, July 24 (RIA Novosti) - With 25% of the votes counted, incumbent President Kurmanbek Bakiyev has a vast lead in Kyrgyzstan's presidential elections, election officials said on Friday.

The country's Central Election Commission reported that Bakiyev had 89.3% of votes tallied, against 5.8% for his main opponent, Almazbek Atambayev.

Atambayev withdrew his candidacy on Thursday claiming fraud.

The four other candidates in the presidential elections received 1.6% or less of the overall ballots.

Turnout in Thursday's election was at least 79.3%, although a final figure had not been announced. The vote was declared valid on Thursday afternoon when turnout passed the 50% threshold.