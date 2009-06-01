Main news of June 1

WORLD
* Air France said on Monday that one Russian was among the 228 people on board a plane that went missing over the Atlantic Ocean en-route from Rio de Janeiro to Paris earlier in the day
* Russia and Israel should work out a common approach on arms supplies to the Middle East and the Caucasus, the Israeli foreign minister said
* An Air France plane carrying 228 people from Brazil to Paris that went missing over the Atlantic Ocean on Monday sent a message reporting an electrical short, French radio said
* Millvina Dean, the last known surviving passenger of the legendary Titanic ocean liner, which sank nearly a century ago, has died at the aged of 98 in a care home in Hampshire, British media said
* The Brazilian air force has begun searching for an Air France passenger plane carrying at least 228 people that went missing over the Atlantic en route to Paris on Monday, Globo News said
* North Korea has transported an intercontinental ballistic missile to a new launch site, and has ordered troops on its west coast to double ammunition stocks, South Korea's Yonhap agency said
* South Ossetia's ruling Unity party has won parliamentary elections, garnering 46.38% of the vote, local election authorities said on Monday citing preliminary results after 100% of ballots had been counted
* The second round of full-format Russia-U.S. talks on a new strategic arms reduction agreement to replace the START 1 treaty, which is set to expire on December 5, 2009, will be held on June 1-3 in Geneva
RUSSIA
* The Moscow City Court ruled on Monday against the appeals of jailed Yukos founder Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Platon Lebedev in the second case against the business partners, a lawyer said
SPORT
* Svetlana Kuznetsova became the third Russian to reach the quarterfinals of the French Open on Monday, defeating Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska 6-4, 1-6, 6-1
* Russia's Dinara Safina and Nikolai Davydenko underlined their current good form with straight set wins in Paris at the weekend with unseeded Maria Sharapova continuing her tennis comeback following surgery
