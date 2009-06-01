Kuwaiti perfume bottle collector tries for world record

ABU DHABI, June 1 (RIA Novosti) - A citizen of Kuwait has applied to Guinness World Records for his collection of over 5,000 perfume bottles to be recognized as a world record, the Kuna news agency reported on Monday.

An astronomer by profession, Adel Al-Sadoun started collecting perfume bottles some 15 years ago, as he was charmed by the unique design created by perfume companies for their fragrances.

After gaining national fame for his unusual hobby, his collection was expanded by bottles given to him by friends and well-wishers. Some of the items are around 100 years old.