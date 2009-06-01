Brazilian air force joins hunt for missing Air France plane

The Brazilian air force has begun searching for an Air France passenger plane carrying at least 228 people that went missing over the Atlantic en route to Paris on Monday, Globo News said.

RIO DE JANEIRO - June 1 (RIA Novosti) - The Brazilian air force has begun searching for an Air France passenger plane carrying at least 228 people that went missing over the Atlantic en route to Paris on Monday, Globo News said.

Contact was lost with the flight, which took off from Rio de Janeiro, at 0600 GMT.

The Brazilian air force has begun its search efforts near the archipelago of Fernando de Noronha.

Brazilian air force spokesman Col. Henry Munhoz told Brazilian television that the plane had not been detected by radar. Air France has also confirmed that contact has been lost with the aircraft.