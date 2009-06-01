Egypt to deport at least 13 Russian students

At least 13 Russian students, detained by Egyptian authorities, will be deported to Russia for breaking local laws, including visa regulations, a Russian Embassy spokesman in Egypt said on Monday.

CAIRO, June 1 (RIA Novosti) - At least 13 Russian students, detained by Egyptian authorities, will be deported to Russia for breaking local laws, including visa regulations, a Russian Embassy spokesman in Egypt said on Monday.

Bashir Malsagov said that the number of Russians due to be deported could grow. A group of foreign students, including 34 Russians, were detained last Wednesday night in a police raid on the Al Azhar University in Cairo.

"According to preliminary information, 13 individuals will be deported for various violations, including breaches of visa regulations," Malsagov said.

Malsagov said earlier 34 individuals had been detained by Egyptian authorities and 12 had subsequently been released. However, 22 are still in custody.

On Wednesday night, Egyptian authorities held a string of raids on apartments being rented by foreign students in a Cairo district and arrested dozens of students from different countries, including 34 from Russia, mainly from the North Caucasus region.