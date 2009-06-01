Israeli foreign minister in Russia to build 'strategic dialogue'

Israel's newly-appointed foreign minister will start on Monday his first visit to Russia since taking office on March 31, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

TEL AVIV, June 1 (RIA Novosti) - Israel's newly-appointed foreign minister will start on Monday his first visit to Russia since taking office on March 31, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Russian-speaking Avigdor Liberman will meet with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an attempt to establish "strategic dialogue" with Moscow.

"The parties will discuss the establishment of a bilateral strategic dialogue, which will be led on the Israeli side by Foreign Minister Liberman. In addition, they will discuss the bilateral relationship between Israel and Russia, which is currently developing and expanding at an accelerated pace," the statement said.

Also on the agenda are "political developments and regional threats," including the issue of Iran's controversial nuclear program, a "severe geopolitical threat to Israel and the entire region," it said.

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has repeatedly called for the Jewish state to be "wiped off the map."

Israel, which is widely considered to be the Middle East's only nuclear power, suspects Iran of trying to develop atomic weapons under the guise of a civilian nuclear program, while Moscow is helping Iran build its first nuclear reactor.

Liberman is also expected to raise the issue of Russia's relations with the Palestinians. The new Israeli government, led by right-winger Benjamin Netanyahu, has toughened its stand on the demand that the Palestinians recognize Israel as the national homeland of the Jewish people in exchange for Israeli recognition of a future Palestinian state.

Peace talks between Israel and the Palestinian Authority were halted after the start of a 22-day Israeli offensive against Hamas based in the Gaza Strip that ended on Jan. 18.

Prior to his visit, the Israeli minister expressed disappointment with Russia's recent contacts with radical Islamic movements Hamas and Hezbollah, and criticized a statement made by his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, that Moscow will continue these contacts in the future.

Russia, on its part, hopes Lieberman's visit will boost the country's hopes of hosting a Middle East peace conference this year.

Israel has repeatedly said it would not take part in the Moscow Middle East forum if Hamas or Hezbollah delegates were invited.

Following his visit to Russia, Lieberman will travel to Belarus to meet with President Alexander Lukashenko and Foreign Minister Sergei Martynov on Thursday.