Main news of September 27

* Russia will not allow Czech and Polish inspectors at its missile bases but is ready for further talks on the presence of its observers at U.S. missile shield sites in central Europe, the Foreign Ministry said
* A long-range sortie of the Russian naval task group to the Caribbean has drawn close attention from NATO, a Russian Navy spokesman said
* Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia does not consider relations with NATO 'frozen'
* A new draft resolution on Iran will not be adopted on Saturday and the consultations will continue through the weekend, the Russian UN envoy said
* A Chinese astronaut has successfully returned to his spacecraft after conducting the first spacewalk in the history of the Chinese space program, state television reported
* The quartet of international mediators on Middle East settlement has agreed to hold an international conference on the Middle East settlement in Moscow sometime in spring 2009, the diplomatic body said in a statement
* A powerful car bomb explosion early Saturday killed at least 17 and wounded over 14 people, Syrian state television said
* An explosion at a busy market in India's capital on Saturday left four people dead and at least 15 injured, a national television channel reported
* Egypt has successfully negotiated the release of its vessel seized by pirates off the Somalia coast in early September, an Egyptian news agency reported
* Iraqi President Jalal Talabani will visit Tehran in the next few days to discuss bilateral cooperation with the Iranian leadership, the Iranian media reported
