Bomb blast at New Delhi market kills 4 people - TV - 2

(Adds details in paras 3-5)

NEW DELHI, September 27 (RIA Novosti) - An explosion at a busy market in India's capital on Saturday left four people dead and at least 15 injured, a national television channel reported.

Aaj Tak television said two unidentified assailants riding a motorbike threw a parcel with a bomb in a crowd near a flower shop in a south New Delhi neighborhood.

According to witnesses, a 7-year-old boy lifted the parcel, which exploded in his hands, killing him instantly. A man, who stood nearby, died from wounds even before an ambulance arrived at the scene.

Two more wounded died on the way to a local hospital.

Six out of 15 wounded, including a child, are in a serious condition and have been hospitalized, Aaj Tak reported.

The explosion comes two weeks after a series of at least five bomb explosions in the capital killed 23 people and wounded over 100 others.

An Islamic group named the Indian Mujahideen claimed responsibility for the attacks at the time. The group had also claimed responsibility for terrorist blasts in Jaipur in May and Gujarat in June, in which a total of 106 people died.