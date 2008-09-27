UN draft resolution on Iran to be adopted next week - Russian envoy

A new draft resolution on Iran will not be adopted on Saturday and the consultations will continue through the weekend, the Russian UN envoy said.

UNITED NATIONS, September 27 (RIA Novosti) - A new draft resolution on Iran will not be adopted on Saturday and the consultations will continue through the weekend, the Russian UN envoy said.

The six countries negotiating the Iranian nuclear problem agreed on Friday on a draft UN Security Council resolution on Iran containing no new sanctions.

"The informal consultations will continue through the weekend and we will see on Monday if the draft is ready for consideration [by UN Security Council members]," Vitaly Churkin said following an Iran Six meeting late Friday.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier called the Iran Six draft "a very simple resolution, which will confirm all previous Security Council decisions and urge Iran to comply with them."

He said the document, drawn up at a meeting of the foreign ministers of China, France, Russia, the United States, the U.K. and Germany, will be adopted "very soon."

The UN Security Council previously passed three rounds of relatively mild sanctions against Iran over its nuclear program. The four Western powers in the Iran Six have called for tougher sanctions, but Russia and China, which hold Security Council vetoes, have resisted harsher measures.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog, said on Monday it had not been able to make substantial progress on clarifying whether Iran's nuclear program has military goals.

Iran says its nuclear program is aimed purely at electricity production, and has pledged to continue uranium enrichment regardless of international sanctions.

At a meeting with UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon in New York on Tuesday, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad dismissed U.S. accusations that Tehran was striving to develop nuclear weapons.