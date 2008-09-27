Car bomb blast kills 17 people in Syria

A powerful car bomb explosion early Saturday killed at least 17 and wounded over 14 people, Syrian state television said.

DAMASCUS, September 27 (RIA Novosti) - A powerful car bomb explosion early Saturday killed at least 17 and wounded over 14 people, Syrian state television said.

Syrian state TV reported a 200-kg (440-lb) car bomb has exploded near a Syrian intelligence post in the Sidi Kadad area on the highway to Damascus airport.

Police cordoned off the site of the explosion and investigation is under way.

It is the first explosion in the Syrian capital since the February assassination of Imad Moughniyah, the military commander of the Islamist group Hezbollah.

Acts of terrorism are rare in the Muslim country known for its tight security.