U.S. prisoner says too obese to be executed

Richard Cooey, sentenced to death in 2003 for double rape and murder, claims that a lethal injection will be painful as his veins are difficult to find.
In addition, Cooey said a drug that he takes for migraine will react badly with the initial anaesthetizing injection causing him "unnecessary pain."
Cooey's execution is scheduled for October 14 in Ohio. The 41-year-old man is some 1.7 meters (5 foot 7 inches) tall and weighs over 120 kg (275 lbs).
Lethal injection is the only form of execution allowed by Ohio law.
All comments
Show new comments (0)