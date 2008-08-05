Georgia denies Israeli arms trade freeze reports

Georgia dismissed Tuesday reports that Israel had halted military equipment sales to the Caucasus state over objections from Russia, which is locked in a feud with its ex-Soviet neighbor.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported Tuesday that Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni had ordered the suspension of military supplies to Georgia. The Foreign Ministry refused to comment on the report.

"This is a fairytale told by some tabloid," Georgian Reintegration Minister Temur Yakobashvili said. "The Georgian agencies involved have already contacted Israel's Foreign Ministry, and nothing has been said about the freeze."

An Israeli government source told RIA Novosti that the Foreign Ministry could influence the country's contacts in the military sphere, but was not authorized to unilaterally impose arms embargoes.

Yakobashvili said the report was linked to internal political fighting in the Jewish state.

Israel sells drone aircraft to Georgia, one of which was downed by a Russian Air Force plane over the breakaway region of Abkhazia in April in an incident that further strained relations between Tbilisi and Moscow.

The unrecognized republic later said it had hit several other Georgian pilotless spy planes.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Israel also supplied Georgia with infantry weapons and electronics for artillery systems, and planned to supply armored vehicles and small arms.

Israeli military experts have been training Georgian reconnaissance units since the fall of 2007.

Ties between Russia and Georgia have been strained over a host of issues, including disputes over two breakaway regions and Tbilisi's drive to join NATO.

Israel has criticized Russia for supplying weapons to countries that pose a threat to Israel.