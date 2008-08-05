Register
16:00 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    World

    South Ossetia suspends evacuation of children

    World
    Get short URL
    0 01
    TSKHINVALI, August 5 (RIA Novosti) - South Ossetia has suspended the evacuation of children from the capital Tskhinvali, initiated following recent clashes between Georgia and its rebel region, the South Ossetian education minister said on Tuesday.

    The conflict between Georgia and its rebel region intensified on August 1-2 after South Ossetian authorities accused Georgian forces of shelling Tskhinvali, leaving six people dead and 15 injured. Georgia blamed the separatists for provoking armed clashes along the de facto border.

    Zamira Dzhioyeva said the evacuation of women and children, which started Saturday morning, had been suspended: "...we have taken a break. We need to know exactly, how many people are due to leave to arrange the buses. Our officials are calculating those who have not left yet."

    So far, around 1,000 children and their parents have been evacuated, the minister said. According to peacekeepers, some 2,500 people have been evacuated.

    Last night, Georgia allegedly shelled South Ossetian police posts in Ubiat and Mugut, the republic's state information and press committee said on Tuesday. No casualties have been reported and South Ossetia said they did not return fire.

    However, the Georgian Interior Ministry accused South Ossetia of attacking a Georgian police outpost in the conflict zone.

    "South Ossetian separatists fired at the village of Nuli three times using a grenade launcher from the village of Ubiat. Two shells hit the police post, and one exploded in front of it," the Georgian Interior Ministry said.

    And as tensions in the region escalated, support for South Ossetia has been pouring in from neighboring North Ossetia.

    Over a thousand South Ossetian supporters held a meeting in a central square in Vladikavkaz, the capital of Russia's republic of North Ossetia, on August 3. Alexei Voznevoi, leader of the Vladikavkaz Cossack Community, said that up to 200 volunteers were ready to protect South Ossetia if required.

    "If necessary we are ready to give practical assistance" against Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili's "criminal group" within twenty four hours, Voznevoi said.

    The latest unconfirmed reports quoted Taimuraz Kasayev, nationality minister of North Ossetia, as saying that volunteers from southern Russia had started arriving in South Ossetia.

    And South Ossetian President Eduard Kokoity said on Monday a number of North Caucasus republics have pledged assistance to Tskhinvali if war breaks out with Georgia. Kokoity said at least 300 North Ossetians had already arrived in the breakaway region, with up to 2,000 expected.

    South Ossetia declared its independence from Georgia following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Hundreds died in the bloody conflict that followed.

    Russia has stepped up its support for South Ossetia and Abkhazia, another breakaway Georgian republic, in recent months, angering Georgia's pro-Western leadership, which has pledged to bring the regions back under central control.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok