ASTANA, August 5 (RIA Novosti) - A bus carrying 54 passengers overturned in southeast Kazakhstan on Tuesday injuring at least nine people, the country's Emergencies Ministry said.

The accident occurred in the Zhambyl Province when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to heavy rain.

"As a result, the driver and eight passengers were injured, and one of them is in a critical condition," the statement said.

Bus accidents in the Central Asian state have killed a total of 13 people and injured 70 in the past 14 days. The government has ordered extra safety checks on buses, and other measures to reduce road accidents.