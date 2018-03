WARSAW, August 5 (RIA Novosti) - A 15-year-old girl died and four people were injured in a severe storm in Poland, the national rescue service said.

The girl was in a car when the vehicle was crushed by a falling tree on Monday in Legionowo, to the northeast of Warsaw. A woman and a child were injured in a similar accident in the capital.

In Silesia, southern Poland, two people were injured in the storm. Another two people who were in a boat on the San River in southeastern Poland when the storm broke out went missing after their vessel capsized.