Iran's top nuclear official to visit Moscow Dec. 3

TEHRAN, December 2 (RIA Novosti) - Iran's top nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili will arrive in Moscow on December 3 to discuss the Islamic Republic's controversial nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Ali Hosseini said on Sunday.

"The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran will arrive in Moscow to hold negotiations with top Russian officials to discuss international issues," Hosseini said.

The Islamic Republic is currently subject to two sets of UN Security Council sanctions over its defiance to halt uranium enrichment. Iran insists that it needs nuclear energy for electricity generation and not for weapons production.

Hosseini said new sanctions by the UN Security Council against Iran for its refusal to halt uranium enrichment will not contribute to solving the Iran nuclear issue.

Hosseini's comments came a day after six world powers mediating Tehran's controversial nuclear program (five permanent Security Council members: China, the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom and France plus Germany) discussed the possibility of imposing new sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The six powers met in Paris on Saturday after EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana said he was disappointed about his latest talks with Iran's top nuclear negotiator designed to persuade the Islamic Republic to halt uranium enrichment.