Hamas calls for boycott of Israeli-Palestinian U.S. conference

DAMASCUS, October 10 (RIA Novosti) - Islamist group Hamas called on Wednesday on all Arabic countries to boycott the international Middle East peace conference scheduled for November in the U.S.

The peace conference, to be held in the city of Annapolis, in the U.S. state of Maryland, was first pushed forward by the U.S., and is expected to result in a framework agreement outlining the principles for a peace settlement. The Israeli and Palestinian sides have very different visions of the document however, a factor which threatens the success of the conference.

Hamas also demanded that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas rethink his decision to take part in the conference following the latest statements by Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert that the framework agreement can be signed only in the far future and after major concessions.

"In the light of the Israeli approach, participation in the conference makes one an accessory to the emasculation of the essence of the Palestinian problem," a Hamas official statement said.

A Hamas spokesman said the conference would predominantly consist of "empty talk".

The Palestinians want a detailed agreement specifying each party's commitment concerning key points, such as future borders, the status of Jerusalem, Palestinian refugees, and Israeli settlements, whereas the Israelis want a more general guideline, preferably a declaration of intentions.

Talks concerning a peace settlement between Israel and the Palestinians were resumed when Abbas broke with Hamas following the seizure of control of the Gaza Strip by the Islamist group, leaving Abbas and his Fatah forces in control of only the West Bank.

The United States would like other key Arab states to attend the conference, but Arab nations are skeptical and have demanded more details.