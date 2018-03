RIO DE JANEIRO, October 10 (RIA Novosti) - At least 31 people died and over 100 were injured in a double road accident in south Brazil, local media said on Wednesday.

A bus carrying 40 passengers was involved in crash with two trucks on Tuesday night, causing three cars to subsequently go off the road.

Preliminary reports said the accident occurred when the driver of one of the trucks swerved into the oncoming lane and collided head on with the bus.

Two hours later another truck hit the vehicles in an attempt to escape the traffic jam caused by the resulting emergency services operation.