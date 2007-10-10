Russia urges Turkey to show restraint over Iraq's Kurds

Moscow has called on Ankara to exercise restraint and desist from the use of force against Kurdish militants based in Iraq, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW, October 10 (RIA Novosti) - Moscow has called on Ankara to exercise restraint and desist from the use of force against Kurdish militants based in Iraq, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Mikhail Kamynin said Turkish authorities earlier announced their readiness to counter the mounting threat of terrorism, including, if necessary, the conduct of a cross-border operation in the neighboring state.

"We urge all parties in the conflict to exercise maximum restraint and demonstrate the ability to assess the long-term effects of their actions, including those that might further aggravate the situation," he said.

Turkey has been amassing troops on the border with Iraq, while artillery units have been shelling Kurdish positions across the border.

The situation is especially serious in southeast Turkey, where 15 military servicemen were killed recently by Kurdish separatists.

According to Turkish intelligence services, 3,500 to 3,800 activists from the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) are being trained in northern Iraq, ready to join at any moment over 1,000 insurgents active in Turkey.