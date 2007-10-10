Romanov descendant to apply for Russian citizenship

Grand Duchess Olga Kulikovskaya-Romanova, a descendant of the last Russian tsar Nicholas II, announced her intention to apply for Russian citizenship on Wednesday

PETROZAVODSK, October 10 (RIA Novosti) - Grand Duchess Olga Kulikovskaya-Romanova, a descendant of the last Russian tsar Nicholas II, announced her intention to apply for Russian citizenship on Wednesday.

"I hope the Russian president will show charity and grant me Russian nationality," she said in Petrozavodsk, the capital of the Republic of Karelia, in north-west Russia. She is currently a Canadian national.

Olga Kulikovskaya-Romanova, 81, entered the Romanov family after marrying Tikhon, the son of Duchess Olga Romanova and Duke Nikolai Kulikovsky.

Duchess Olga Romanova was the youngest child in the Romanov family and the sister of Nicholas II, who was executed by the Bolsheviks near Yekaterinburg, in the Urals, in 1918.

After escaping the fate of the emperor's family, she fled to Denmark with her two children, later moving to Canada, where she died in 1960.