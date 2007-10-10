Israeli army kills Palestinian gunman in West Bank

WEST BANK, October 10 (RIA Novosti) - A Palestinian gunman linked to the pro-presidential Fatah movement was shot dead in a clash with Israeli troops in the town of Nablus in the West Bank on Wednesday, local radio reported.

The fighter, 22, was a member of al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, a paramilitary group affiliated to Fatah. The leader of a local cell of the group was injured in the shootout.

According to eyewitness accounts, Israeli soldiers drove into Nablus in dozens of jeeps, and were caught up in a battle with Palestinian resistance fighters.

An unspecified number of arrests were made in the city, where several radical groups are believed to be based.

Last night, Israeli troops conducted similar raids in other parts of the West Bank, arresting a total of 19 Palestinians suspected of terrorist activities, Israeli daily Yediot Ahronot reported.