Delhi elephants to wear microchips

NEW DELHI, October 10 (RIA Novosti) - Delhi authorities and environmental groups have started embedding microchips into the skin of elephants in the city to track illnesses and give free and timely medical aid, a national paper reported.

The Indian Express said in an article published on Wednesday that the need for these measures emerged due to the poor state of health of over-worked elephants used for religious processions and Day of Republic parades.

Elephants in the city live much less than the average lifespan of 60 years, the paper said.