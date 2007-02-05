Register
15:14 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    World

    Speaker dismissal could destabilize Ukraine - PM

    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Ukraine's prime minister dismissed appeals Monday to sack the parliamentary speaker, saying this would destabilize the country.

    KIEV, February 5 (RIA Novosti) - Ukraine's prime minister dismissed appeals Monday to sack the parliamentary speaker, saying this would destabilize the country.

    A pro-presidential bloc began collecting signatures earlier Monday in support of the dismissal of Supreme Rada Speaker Oleksandr Moroz, who enacted a law curbing presidential powers. The law came into force despite being vetoed twice by the president.

    "Obviously, certain political forces are not interested in stability and societal accord, and are using all available methods and tools [to thwart them]," Viktor Yanukovych said. "Now, as you know, appeals are being made to dismiss Moroz. I would like to assure those involved in the process that this is not going to happen."

    Moroz signed the law allowing the parliamentary majority to nominate candidates for the posts of prime minister, and defense and foreign ministers, which was previously the president's prerogative. The law came into force Friday.

    Under Ukrainian law, the parliamentary speaker can sign a bill into law, if approved by two-thirds of votes in parliament, if the president fails to do so within a month.

    Ukraine's outspoken former prime minister, Yulia Tymoshenko, said earlier her eponymous opposition bloc would back a motion to sack Moroz, who heads the Socialist Party that abandoned a Tymoshenko-led alliance for a pro-Russian coalition led by Yanukovych in July.

    "We will be politically delighted to vote for Moroz's removal from the post of speaker," said Tymoshenko, a key figure in the 2004 'orange revolution' that brought to power Western-leaning President Viktor Yushchenko.

    But Tymoshenko helped parliament override the Cabinet bill the first time around, on January 12, when her bloc joined the parliamentary majority supporting Yanukovych. On January 18, Yushchenko again refused to sign the law, saying the Supreme Rada had made new changes to the document.

    Yushchenko has repeatedly said the law runs counter to the national unity pact political leaders signed in August in a bid to end a protracted political crisis in the ex-Soviet state following the March parliamentary elections.

    But Yanukovych brushed aside the accusations Monday: "The Cabinet and parliament have maintained their cooperation. A cooperation mechanism is in place. The coalition is very strong at the moment."

    He also said the coalition would ignore what he called attempts at "intimidation."

    Yanukovych has been steadily consolidating his power in the ongoing struggle between the pro-presidential and pro-premier factions over the past six months.

    The Supreme Rada has sacked several president-appointed ministers, including Foreign Minister Borys Tarasyuk last week, a key presidential ally who actively promoted pro-Western policies.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok