Gazprombank places $377 mln in Eurobonds

"Gazprom is the first Russian emitter to place ruble-denominated Eurobonds worth 10 billion rubles with a 2010 maturity and an interest rate of 7.25% p.a.," the bank said.
ABN AMRO and Barclays Capital organized the issue.
"Investors have demonstrated a high interest in ruble-denominated in Eurobonds," the bank said, adding that 51 investors have submitted bids for the issue.
Gazprombank, Russia's third-largest bank in terms of assets, said it intends to spend the money gained by the issue to increase its credit portfolio.
