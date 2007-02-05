Gazprombank places $377 mln in Eurobonds

MOSCOW, February 5 (RIA Novosti) - Gazprombank, a subsidiary of Russian energy giant Gazprom [RTS: GAZP], has placed ruble-denominated Eurobonds worth 10 billion rubles ($377 million), the bank's press service said Monday.

"Gazprom is the first Russian emitter to place ruble-denominated Eurobonds worth 10 billion rubles with a 2010 maturity and an interest rate of 7.25% p.a.," the bank said.

ABN AMRO and Barclays Capital organized the issue.

"Investors have demonstrated a high interest in ruble-denominated in Eurobonds," the bank said, adding that 51 investors have submitted bids for the issue.

Gazprombank, Russia's third-largest bank in terms of assets, said it intends to spend the money gained by the issue to increase its credit portfolio.