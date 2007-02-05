One Russian killed, 19 injured in Italian bus crash

One woman was killed and 19 people injured in the crash of a bus carrying Russian tourists in Italy, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday.

MOSCOW, February 5 (RIA Novosti) - One woman was killed and 19 people injured in the crash of a bus carrying Russian tourists in Italy, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday.

Mikhail Kamynin said the accident happened Monday morning near the northern Italian town of Ferrara, 50 kilometers (30 miles) northeast of Bologna.

"A Russian woman, Lyudmila Porvatova, born in 1975, was killed, and 19 others sustained injuries," Kamynin said.

Hospitals in Bologna and Ferrara are treating the injured tourists, who doctors said are out of danger.