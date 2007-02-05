Iran top nuclear negotiator rules out talks with U.S. in Munich

Iran's top nuclear negotiator has confirmed he will attend an international security conference in Munich later this week, but said he will not meet with U.S. officials on the sidelines of the event.

TEHRAN, February 5 (RIA Novosti) - Iran's top nuclear negotiator has confirmed he will attend an international security conference in Munich later this week, but said he will not meet with U.S. officials on the sidelines of the event.

A source in the German chancellor's office said Sunday Chancellor Angela Merkel might meet with Iran's Security Council Chairman Ali Larijani on the sidelines of the conference in Munich February 9-11. Germany holds the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union until July, and is also one of the six negotiators, along with the U.S., on Iran's nuclear program.

"Yes, I will attend the conference, but will hold no negotiations with the Americans," said Larijani.

The 43rd international security conference in Munich will be devoted to the 50th anniversary of the European Union. Russian President Vladimir Putin will be attending at the invitation of the German chancellor.

Larijani said negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, which many in the West suspect of pursuing military goals, could have positive results.

"There is a possibility of resolving Iran's nuclear issue through negotiations, and certainly consultations and talks can help the process," Larijani said, adding that a meeting with the German side would be very desirable.

The six negotiators on Iran's nuclear program include Russia, the United States, Britain, France, Germany and China.

The conference in Munich will gather Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves and Lebanese Prime Minister Fouad Siniora, and nearly 50 foreign and defense ministers from 40 nations, the EU's foreign policy chief, Javier Solana, and senior officials from other regional and international organizations.