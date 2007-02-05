Ukraine's president nominates Ohryzko as foreign minister

Ukraine's president has submitted to parliament Volodymyr Ohryzko's candidacy for foreign minister, Viktor Yushchenko's press service said Monday.

KIEV, February 5 (RIA Novosti) - Ukraine's president has submitted to parliament Volodymyr Ohryzko's candidacy for foreign minister, Viktor Yushchenko's press service said Monday.

A former deputy foreign minister, Ohryzko has been acting foreign minister since the January 31 resignation of Boris Tarasyuk, a key presidential ally who actively promoted pro-Western policy goals during his time in office.

Ukraine's parliament, in which Prime Minister Viktor Yanukovych leads a 246-strong majority coalition, voted in early December to sack Tarasyuk, at the pro-Russian premier's request.

Yushchenko has been steadily losing ground in a power struggle with Yanukovych, who he defeated two years ago in presidential polls but was forced to appoint as premier last August. The premier has consolidated his authority with parliament's sacking of president-appointed ministers.

On January 1, 2006, Ukraine shifted from a presidential-parliamentary to a parliamentary-presidential form of governance, after amendments adopted by the Supreme Rada in December 2004 came into force.

As a result, some presidential powers were transferred to the country's parliament and to the Cabinet.