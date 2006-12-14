French court hears appeal by Russian mother separated from child

PARIS, December 14 (RIA Novosti) - A court of appeals in the Parisian suburb of Versailles Thursday considered an appeal from a France-based Russian actress asking it to overturn a lower court's decision placing her daughter in foster care.

Zakharova's efforts to regain custody of her 11-year-old child from her ex-husband, Patrick Ouary, a French national, have had little effect so far, despite the fact that her case was brought to the attention of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Jacques Chirac, in 2001.

Zakharova is allowed to visit her daughter once every three weeks, and only in the presence of a social worker.

Her appeal with the European Court of Human Rights a few years ago prompted French authorities to fabricate a criminal case against her, bringing charges of attempted arson of her former husband's house and of tarnishing France's international image by disclosing her story to the media.

The Versailles court's verdict on Zakharova's appeal is due January 16.