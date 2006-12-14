Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey discuss Caspian gas quota

Experts from Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey are meeting in Baku Thursday to discuss the technical and financial aspects of distributing Turkey's quota of natural gas between the three nations, the Azerbaijani energy ministry said.

Turkey's energy minister agreed last Friday to transfer part of his country's quota of some 3 billion cubic meters for natural gas produced at the Shah Deniz field in Azerbaijan's section of the Caspian to Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The president of the Georgian Gas and Oil Corporation, Alexander Khetaguri, said guaranteed natural gas deliveries to Georgia from Shah Deniz in 2007 will total 250 million cubic meters, at $63 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Georgia turned to its neighbors for additional gas supplies after Russia said it would double the current gas price for Tbilisi to $230 per 1,000 cubic meters as of 2007 amid worsening bilateral relations.

The South Caucasus (Baku-Tblisi-Erzerum) pipeline will begin pumping gas from Shah-Deniz December 15. The Turkish quota for 2007 was originally set at 2.8 billion cubic meters.

Azerbaijani Industry and Energy Minister Natik Aliyev said earlier that Azerbaijan and Georgia need 1.3 billion cubic meters and 800 million cubic meters from this quota, respectively, to avoid shortages this winter.

He said the remaining amount of natural gas will be pumped to Turkey.