Uzbekistan to raise natural gas price for Kyrgyzstan 81% in 2007

TASHKENT, December 14 (RIA Novosti) - Uzbekistan will almost double the price of natural gas it sells to Kyrgyzstan as of 2007, the Kyrgyz first deputy prime minister said Thursday.

Daniyar Usenov told journalist following talks in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, that the new price will be $100 per 1,000 cubic meters as of 2007, up from the current $55.

As a result, the domestic household gas price will rise in Kyrgyzstan 44.4% in 2007, from 3.67 soums ($0.09) to 5.3 soums ($0.14) per cubic meters, Usenov said.

However, Uzbekistan will supply its ex-Soviet neighbor with 30 million cubic meters of gas at the old price by the end of the year, despite having officially raised export prices for all consumers in November, according to Kyrgyzstan's natural gas monopoly Kyrgyzgaz.

The two ex-Soviet neighbors have also agreed to partially settle Uzbekistan's gas exports through electricity exports from Kyrgyzstan.