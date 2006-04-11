Tajikistan court suspends journalists union

DUSHANBE, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - A district court in the capital of Tajikistan has suspended the activities of a national journalists' organization for three months, a justice ministry official said Tuesday.

Davlat Sulaimonov said the measure had been taken after the Union of Journalists of Tajikistan failed to present an annual report about its activities to the justice ministry under the law on public organizations.

He said the ministry warned the organization about violations a month ago and asked it to make changes to its registration documents to meet legal requirements. The union did not comply and the ministry launched court proceedings.

If the union does not correct violations in three months it faces a permanent banning, Sulaimonov said.

The organization was founded in 1959 and unites more than 1,500 journalists.