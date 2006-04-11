Georgia will remain in CIS - PM

TBILISI, April 11 (RIA Novosti, Marina Kvaratskhelia) - Georgia has no plans to quit the Commonwealth of Independent States, the country's prime minister said Tuesday.

"I understand the parliament's concerns, but secession from the Commonwealth of Independent States is currently not on the Georgian government's agenda," Prime Minister Zurab Nogaideli said.

The speaker of the country's parliament had suggested Georgia should quit the loose union of ex-Soviet republics in the wake of a recent ban imposed by Russia on Georgian wine exports.

Nogaideli said he agreed with speaker Nino Burdzhanadze that Georgia's membership in the CIS should be beneficial both politically and economically.

Burdzhanadze said earlier that she saw no prospects for Georgia's continued membership of the CIS.

"We have often discussed the expediency of Georgia being a CIS member state, and always found economic and political reasons in favor of our presence in the commonwealth," she said. "But today we raise a very important and not rhetorical question: Does it makes any sense for us to be a CIS member, as Georgia is the only country having a visa regime with Russia and is banned from exporting citruses, wine and tea to Russia?"

Russia suspended imports of Moldovan and Georgian wine on March 27 following hygiene concerns raised by chief doctor Gennady Onishchenko, who said it failed to meet numerous health and safety regulations.