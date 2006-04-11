Veterinary service restricts poultry imports from Israel

MOSCOW, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's veterinary service imposed temporary restrictions on poultry imports from Israel starting April 5 after an outbreak of bird flu in the country, the Agriculture Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said restrictions included imports of hatching eggs and all poultry products, as well as poultry keeping and killing equipment.

Human cases of bird flu have been registered in 51 countries across the world since the H5N1 strain appeared in Southeast Asia in 2003. Of 190 people diagnosed with the virus, 107 have died.

Russia was hit by its first H5N1 outbreak last summer. Hundreds of thousands of poultry in the country's eastern and southern provinces have been killed by the virus since then, but humans have remained unaffected.