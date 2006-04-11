Russia to build two more reactors for Indian NPP

Russia will help build two more reactors for an Indian nuclear power plant, the Hindu newspaper reported Tuesday.

NEW DELHI, April 11(RIA Novosti) - Russia will help build two more reactors for an Indian nuclear power plant, the Hindu newspaper reported Tuesday.

Without citing sources, the newspaper said that during a visit to India by nuclear agency head Sergei Kiriyenko that ended Monday, the sides had set up a bilateral task force to construction of two more reactors at the Kudankulam plant being built in the southern province of Tamil Nadu.

Some Indian media said without citing sources that Russia would build all six reactors planned for the plant, being built with Russian help.

India has given Russia a signal of its readiness to expand bilateral nuclear energy cooperation, Indian experts say.

Indian Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Anil Kakodkar told reporters that India intended to build eight new nuclear reactors. Apart from Kudankulam, they will be installed in Rajasthan and Kakrapar in the state of Gujarat and Jaitapur in the state of Maharashtra.

Kiriyenko told journalists that Russia was ready to expand cooperation and invest in the development of India's nuclear energy sector, but only after a group of nuclear suppliers changed their rules for India.

The Kudankulam NPP is expected to be commissioned in 2007 or 2008.