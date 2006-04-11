Ukraine announces final parliamentary election results

Commission chairman Yaroslav Davydovych said the Party of Regions, led by former presidential candidate Viktor Yanukovych, won 32.14% of the vote and would take 186 seats in Ukraine's 450-seat parliament, the Supreme Rada.

KIEV, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - Ukraine's Central Election Commission announced Tuesday the final results of parliamentary elections held March 26.

Commission chairman Yaroslav Davydovych said the Party of Regions, led by former presidential candidate Viktor Yanukovych, won 32.14% of the vote and would take 186 seats in Ukraine's 450-seat parliament, the Supreme Rada.

Yanukovych's party is followed by former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko's bloc with 22.29% of the vote (129 seats), the pro-presidential Our Ukraine bloc with 13.95% (81 seats), the Socialist Party with 5.69% (33 seats) and the Communist Party with 3.66% (21 seats).

No other party cleared the 3%-barrier necessary to take up seats in the Rada.

The leaders of the newly elected parliamentary parties will meet Tuesday with President Viktor Yushchenko.