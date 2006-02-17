Bird flu discovered in another Azerbaijani region - media

BAKU, February 17 (RIA Novosti, Gerai Dadashev) - Bird flu has spread to another district of Azerbaijan, a local TV channel reported Friday.

The ANS channel said the deadly H5N1 strain had been confirmed in three out of 10 wildfowl found dead in a national park in the Beilagan region, 250km west of the republic's capital.

The Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry issued an official statement on the first case of bird flu in the country February 10, which said a London laboratory had confirmed the presence of the virus in waterfowl in the Caspian Sea's coastal waters.

Russia's Agriculture Ministry said earlier that it had introduced restrictions on poultry imports from Azerbaijan February 14 following a bird flu outbreak in the Central Asian republic.

The ministry said restrictions had also been imposed on the import of all poultry products and food, as well as used poultry-farm equipment.