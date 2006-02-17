Yushchenko welcomes U.S. decision to make Ukraine market economy

KIEV, February 17 (RIA Novosti, Pavel Dulman) - President Viktor Yushchenko welcomes the U.S. decision to assign Ukraine the status of a market economy country, the presidential press service said Friday.

"Ukraine obtaining the status of a market economy will contribute to the revitalization of economic ties [and] the expansion of trade, in particular, Ukrainian goods' access to the U.S. market - one of the world's biggest," Yushchenko said.

The president said the U.S. position confirmed "the correctness of reforms started by the new Ukrainian authorities".