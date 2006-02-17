Russian oligarch poised to sell business assets

LONDON, February 17 (RIA Novosti, Alexander Smotrov) - Fugitive Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky, who was granted political asylum in Britain, said Friday he would sell his business assets to his friend Badri Patarkatsishvili. "I am going to sell all my assets, not only Kommersant [a publishing house]," he said.

Patarkatsishvili, a Georgian media and financial tycoon, is also on Russia's wanted list.

Berezovsky refused to specify the list of business structures he intended to sell or their approximate value, calling it a commercial secret.

The oligarch said the sale would be carried out after his assets were audited, which could take anywhere from several months to half a year.

Berezovsky said the move was motivated by "the political pressure on business by those discontented with the current state of affairs."