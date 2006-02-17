Russian suspected of espionage detained in Sweden - media

HELSINKI, February 17 (RIA Novosti) - A Russian citizen suspected of espionage has been detained in Sweden, the country's media said Friday. A local newspaper quoted Swedish Chief Prosecutor Tomas Lindstrand as saying that the 29-year-old was being held on suspicion of spying for a certain country, but did not name which one.
The paper said the Russian worked as an assistant at a Swedish agricultural university researching plant viruses.
According to Swedish radio, the man had been involved in espionage since January 2005.
Swedish media offered no other details on the investigation.
