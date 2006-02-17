Ukraine's security service checking energy JV

KIEV, February 17 (RIA Novosti) - Ukraine's security service is looking into the activities of natural gas joint venture Rosukrenergo, a senior security official said Friday.

"We are conducting checks at Rosukrenergo," Ihor Dryzhchanyi, head of the Ukrainian Security Service, said. "However, the agency is not conducting a criminal investigation of the company."

Rosukrenergo, 50% of which is owned by Gazprombank, a subsidiary of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom, while the other 50% is held by Austria's Raiffeisen Bank, was chosen to form a joint venture with Ukrainian national energy company Naftogaz under a January 4 deal that ended the bitter dispute over gas prices between Russia and Ukraine.

Last year, Ukrainian authorities investigated Rosukrenergo over alleged involvement in criminal activities, which sparked criticism both in Ukraine and Russia and calls for the company to step out of the shadows.

Gazprombank is the sole supplier of Turkmen and Russian gas to Ukraine.