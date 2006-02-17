Kyrgyz children treated after school tear-gas incident

BISHKEK, February 17 (RIA Novosti, Yuliya Orlova) - Four pupils from a high school in Kyrgyzstan are in intensive care after a teenage girl decided to test a self-defense tear gas spray during a break between lessons, a local Emergency Situation Ministry spokesman said.

The representative said the incident had occurred at a school in the capital Thursday and a total of 10 children had had to be hospitalized.

An investigation into the episode has been opened.