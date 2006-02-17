Morning re-cap of main news, February 16

* President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on anti-terrorism measures

* Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to extend telephone lines to all residential areas in the country within three years

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said a state fund for venture capital investment should be established in Russia in 2006

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said electronic digital signatures should be implemented in the country as soon as possible

* Oleg Vyugin, the head of the Federal Service for Financial Markets, said the initial public offering of Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft would be held simultaneously both in Russia and abroad

* The State Council chairman of the Russian North Caucasus republic of Daghestan Magomedali Magomedov announced his resignation Thursday

* A Moscow court upheld a decision to transfer Platon Lebedev, a close associate of jailed Yukos founder Mikhail Khodorkovsky, to a penal colony in northern Russia, thereby rejecting a defense motion to move him to a different location

* A spokesman for the Russian energy ministry said energy ministers of the elite Group of Eight industrialized nations would meet in Moscow March 16

* One policemen was killed and another one wounded in a battle with militants in a special operation in the North Caucasus Republic of Daghestan

* Russian biathlete Olga Pyleva, who won the Olympic silver three days ago, but since tested positive for doping, was disqualified from the Olympics and stripped of her silver medal by the International Olympic Committee